Rugby: Ulster beat Scarlets in Champions Cup & Local Results

Ulster recorded their second consecutive bonus point win over Scarlets at the Kingspan Stadium on Friday night, beating them by 30 points to 15.

City of Derry lost to All-Ireland League Division 2C leaders Ballina today in a game that finished 26 v 7 in favour of the Mayo club.

Elsewhere in that Division, Omagh had a 19 v 13 win over Bangor while in Division 2B Rainey beat Dungannon 29 v 0.

Alex McDonald joined Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport to reflect on the weekend’s rugby action, including Ulster’s win over Scarlets last night…