Raymond Shields speaks ahead of Oscar Traynor clash with Sligo/Leitrim

The Donegal League travel to face the Sligo/Leitrim game tonight in the final game in their three team Oscar Traynor Inter-League Trophy group.

A draw will be enough for Raymond Shields’ side to progress to the next round and would also mean that the Inishowen League go through as well.

If the Sligo/Leitrim League pick up the win then it will come down to goal difference between the three teams.

Ahead of tonight’s game, Raymond Shields spoke with PJ Lynch and started by saying they’re not going to be playing for a draw…