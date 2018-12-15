Over 100 tonnes of waste removed from Donegal scenic sites

Over 100 tonnes of waste has been removed from five scenic sites across Donegal.

As part of the 2018 Anti Dumping Initiative, €69,000 was secured by Donegal County Council to clean up sites routinely subject to illegal dumping.

€69,000 has been used by Donegal County Council to clean-up a number of sites across the county subjected to dumping as well as to support community clean-up efforts and for the purchase of additional surveillance equipment to be used in areas where persistent dumping is a problem.

Over 100 tonnes of waste was collected from five sites in the county including; Single Street, Bundoran, Altnashane and Corbish in Carndonagh and Brinalack and Bloody Foreland in Gweedore.

The Council says each clean-up required extensive planning and operation involving the hire of diggers, track and tipper machines and labour.