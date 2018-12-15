Growing opposition to proposals on tougher penalty point system

Plans to toughen the penalty point system for drivers have been labeled ‘draconian’.

There is growing opposition to the proposals by the Transport Minister in Fine Gael and Fianna Fail.

Earlier this week it emerged the Transport Minister Shane Ross was examining ways to crack down on speeding motorists.

Among the measures being considered are a graded penalty point system, depending on the degree to which a motorist exceeds the speed limit.

However the Irish Independent reports that there is growing opposition within Fine Gael and Fianna Fail to the proposals, with TDs labelling them ‘draconian’ and evidence of a ‘nanny state’.

Suggestions that drivers who could not produce a licence to Gardai would receive penalty points, appear to have been dropped according to the paper.

While the government insists they are only proposals, opposition TDs are demanding a greater focus on enforcement.