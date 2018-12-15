Good evening for Donegal Jockeys

By
News Highland
-

Last evening proved to be a good one for Donegal jockeys as Oisin Orr and Martin Harley both picked up wins at Dundalk and Kempton respectively.

Orr rode 6/4 favourite, David Marnane trained, Alfredo Arcano at Dundalk in the Leading Jockey & Trainer Awards 2018 Handicap.

The Rathmullan jockey was second at the halfway point, had a narrow lead two furlongs out and then made sure of the win in the final furlong.

Harley claimed his win on the Alan King trained 5/2 shot Caspar the Cub at Kempton. Harley didn’t lead until they were in the final furlong but took the victory with ease in the end after getting clear.

