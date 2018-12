The first game of the 2019 Dr. McKenna Cup finished in a draw when Fermanagh and Ulster University finished all square – 1-09 v 0-12.

Fermanagh led by 0-08 v 0-05 at half-time and led by six early in the second half thanks to a goal from Conall Jones.

UU scored the last three points of the game, and Lee Brennan of Trillick was the high-scorer for them today, scoring 0-09.