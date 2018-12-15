During the summer of 2018, The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open came to Donegal for the first time.

Ballyliffin Golf Club hosted the European Tour Rolex Series event and the Inishowen venue made the headlines across the world.

The Irish Open Legacy is in it earlier stages and the impact has been better than expectations.

Oisin Kelly has been back to Ballyliffin to reflect on that memorable week and spoke to those that got involved and made it all happen.

Episode One of the Best of Series – “The Irish Open Legacy”

Part 1.

Part 2.