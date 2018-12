The trial of a Donegal County Councillor charged with assault causing harm to two men on separate occasions is to continue today.

John O’Donnell from Kilmacrennan has appeared before Letterkenny Circuit Court this week in relation to the charges dating back to February 23rd 2015.

The court has already heard that one incident is alleged to have happened at the Sultan Takeaway and the other in the Gortlee area of Letterkenny.

Mr O’Donnell has denied the charges.