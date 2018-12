A Sligo, Leitrim, South Donegal TD’s constituency offices in Sligo have been vandalised with anti-abortion graffiti.

It’s after legislation to allow for abortion services in Ireland passed all stages of the Oireachtas last night.

Tony McLoughlin’s offices on John Street were defaced with the words “Scum Bags”, and “Fine Gael Killers”.

Deputy McLoughlin says this behaviour can not be condoned: