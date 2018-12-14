Richard Kerr named Road Racing Ireland’s ‘Young Rider of the Year’

Kilmacrennan’s Richard Kerr has been named the Road Racing Ireland magazines ‘Young Rider of the Year’ for 2018.

The magazine is the world’s longest running road racing publication.

It’s another reminder how much the young Kilmacrennan native has progressed in the last few years having won the Young Rider of the Year at last year’s prestigious Cornmarket awards.

Richard was over the moon that his achievements in his debut year in the second most competitive class in BSB were recognized by the team at Road Racing Ireland.

A great accolade to be named alongside riders like world champions Johny Rea and Mark Marquez and Road Racing superstars Peter Hickman and Michel Dunlop to name but a few.

Good news for Richard before Christmas and the team will compete again next year in the Supersport class on board the Campbell Motorsport Triumph.

Richard would like to thank all at Road racing Ireland, all his sponsors and fans for their continued support and hopes to repay them all with another solid season in 2019.