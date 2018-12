The Mica Action Group says positive progress is being made on the delivery of the redress scheme for affected homeowners in Donegal announced in October.

A number of members of the campaign group met with Ministers Joe McHugh and Damien English yesterday to receive an update on plans for the scheme.

It was confirmed that a Mica redress process and procedure has been developed and is due to be signed off by Cabinet on Tuesday.

PRO of the Mica Action Group is Eileen Doherty: