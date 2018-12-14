People advised to be on high alert after spate of break-ins

It’s emerged that a number of other areas in the county were also targeted this week.

A house in Manorcunningham was ransacked on Wednesday evening with thieves making their getaway within minutes of breaking in while earlier in the week, a house in Newtowncunningham was also burgled.

Meanwhile a farmyard in the Magherabeg area was broken into in recent days with some items stolen.

Cllr Paul Canning says it’s possible that some of the thefts may be linked and is advising people to remain on high alert: