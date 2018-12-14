Number awaiting outpatient appointments at LUH falls

The number of patients at Letterkenny University Hospital awaiting an outpatient appointment has fallen this month.

Over 15,000 people are waiting for an appointment at the hospital, 2800 of which have been waiting a year and a half or more.

The figures released by the National Treatment Purchase Fund show that the number of patients waiting for an inpatient or day case hospital procedure nationally, at the end of November was just under 71,000.

As of the end of November, 15, 516 patients were awaiting an Outpatient appointment at Letterkenny University Hospital, down slightly from October when 15,542 people were awaiting an appointment.

1402 patients have been waiting between 9-12 months for an Outpatient appointment at the hospital, 1171 have been waiting up to 15 months and 2813 have been waiting for over 18 months.

Meanwhile 1782 people have been waiting on an Inpatient/ Day Case Speciality appointment, 182 have been waiting over a year.