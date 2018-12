Castlederg teenager Sommer Lecky has been nominated for the RTÉ Young Sportsperson of the Year award following her silver medal at the Under-20 World Championships in the Women’s High Jump.

The Finn Valley athlete will be up against the likes of Kerry footballer David Clifford, boxer Derbhla Rooney and Rhys McClenaghan to name but a few.

The winners will be announced tomorrow night at 9.20pm on RTÉ One.