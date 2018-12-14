Gardai renew appeal over brick attack in Moville

Gardai are renewing their appeal for information following an incident of criminal damage in Moville last week.

A brick was thrown at a security vehicle near the Caiseal Mara Hotel on Thursday evening December 6th.

Nobody was injured in the attack.

The hotel, which is due to house around 100 asylum seekers, was also damaged by fire in recent weeks.

Speaking on the Nine Till Noon Show, Inspector Pat O’Donnell says they are particularly keen to hear from people who were on the Main Street shortly after the incident occured: