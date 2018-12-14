Gardai receive overtime pay for Irish Open five months later

It’s emerged that Gardai who worked overtime at the Irish Open in Ballyliffin had to wait five months to be paid.

A substantial amount of members were thought to be affected by the pay dispute with reports that some Gardai were considering taking the case before the Workplace Relations Committee.

The event took place in July however affected Gardai only received payment in recent weeks with no explanation for the delay.

Donegal Spokesperson for the GRA is Brendan O’Connor; he believes that the issue could impact the willingness of Gardai patrolling similar events going forward: