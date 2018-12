Detectives in Strabane are appealing for information after a report of arson at the Bellspark Road area of Clady on Wednesday last.

Its reported that a black Mercedes car was substantially damaged after being set alight at around 9pm.

Detective Constable Marks says five males are believed to have damaged the front passenger window, setting the car alight.

The men then made off towards the Urney Road area following the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to come forward.