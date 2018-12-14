An tAcadamh Gaoth Dobhair to benefit from national €2.7m investment

An tAcadamh in Gaoth Dobhair is set to benefit from a €2.7 million investment by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.

NUI Galway’s Irish Language Academy An tAcadamh which has a centre in Gaoth Dobhair with 9 employees, has been allocated €900,000 a year for three academic years, commencing 2018/2019.

Education Minister Joe McHugh while the main campus is based in Galway, it has a massive reach in bringing people to the Donegal Gaeltacht and supporting and spreading the language.