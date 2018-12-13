Priority infrastructure road projects in Donegal could cost €432M

The Transport Minister has indicated that three priority infrastructure road projects in Donegal could cost in the region of €432 million.

It’s after Shane Ross was quizzed in the Dail by Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher about a clear timeline for the top three projects and to provide an update on their current status.

They include the Ballybofey/Stranorlar Bypass, the Bonagee Link Road and the Manorcunningham to Lifford/Strabane/A5 Link.

Deputy Gallagher says while progress is being made, it will be some time before any of the projects will be completed: