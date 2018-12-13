North West 10k inviting expressions of interest from charity beneficiaries

The North West 10k committee is now inviting expressions of interest from charities to be beneficiaries from next year’s run and walk which will take place on Sunday the 5th of May in Letterkenny. Interested charities are invited to make their applications to Ann Condon, Grand Central, Complex, Canal Road, Letterkenny. Email anne@letterkennychamber.com. The closing date for applications is Friday the 11th of January.

The date for the 23rd North West 10k was confirmed during Wednesday evening’s Annual General Meeting in the Mount Errigal Hotel. There was no change to the Officer Board with all the outgoing members returned to their positions. Chairperson Neil Martin thanked the committee for their commitment to the charity event in 2018 and now the organisation is turning their attention to the Bank Holiday Sunday of May 5th and aim edge ever closer to 800,000 euros fundraising mark since the North West 10k was first staged in 1997.

Over the past 22 years a total of 776,882 euros has raised for over 30 charities. Last year’s beneficiaries were Breastcare North West and the Diabetes Ireland (Donegal Branch) who each received 6,198 euros.