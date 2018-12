Investigations are continuing following an incident at a house in the Ard McCool area of Stranorlar last night.

Gardaí have confirmed that shortly after 9pm, two males attempted to steal a car but were disturbed and fled on foot.

The two males, both aged in their 20s, were subsequently arrested at Main Street Ballybofey, under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The pair have since been released pending further investigation.