Calls for old St. Conals building must to be utilised to full potential

Questions are being asked over the political will to restore a derelict building situated on the grounds of St. Conal’s Hospital in Letterkenny.

There have been numerous calls for the sizable building to house a variety of services which are currently based in leased premises in other parts of the town.

It’s been confirmed however that the building is part of HSE’s Capital Programme 2021 with reported plans to restore it for administration services.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says while it’s important that the conversation is happening, the building needs to be utilised which would best serve the community: