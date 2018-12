Almost €4000 in funding has been announced for upgrade works for Comharchumann Thoraí.

The money, sanctioned by Department of Culture, Heritage and Gaeltacht will go towards work at Club Sóisialta run by Comharchumann Thoraí.

Minister Joe McHugh says €3830 will allow the installation of emergency lights and fire alarms in the Club.

He says; “It’s vital that the Government is able to help with the cost of ensuring safe and suitable facilities for the island community.