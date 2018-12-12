Tributes paid in the Dail to former Deputy Paddy Harte

Tributes have been paid in the Dail today to former Donegal Deputy Paddy Harte, who died in January at the age of 86.

He had served in the Dail from 1961 until 1997. Members of Mr Harte’s family were in the Public Gallery for the tributes.

Tributes were also paid to Monica Barnes who also died during the year.

Ceann Comhairle Sean O’Fearaghail said Paddy Harte was a peacemaker……..

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said as well as his 36 years serving the people of Donegal, Paddy Harte’s legacy will be the Island of Ireland Peace Park in Belgium…………….

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says Paddy Harte was someone who carried the Donegal flag with pride: