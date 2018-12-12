Sinn Féin raise concerns that Brexit vote was postponed

Theresa May will meet the Taoiseach in Dublin later as part of her whistlestop European tour.

She’s seeking assurances from EU leaders to help get her Brexit deal through Parliament.

The British Prime Minister is said to be on the brink of a leadership challenge this morning over her plans.

It’s after she delayed the crucial House of Commons vote on her deal.

Mrs May isn’t giving an exact date on when a new vote will happen.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin have raised concerns that the Brexit vote was postponed.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says they told British Prime Minister Theresa May in a phone call last night the protections in the backstop are non-negotiable: