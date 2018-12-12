Planning permission granted for new Primary Care Centre in Newtowncunningham

Planning permission has been granted for a new Primary Care Centre in Newtowncunningham.

There’s a listed building on site with a previous application by the HSE to demolish ‘The Castle’ turned down by An Bord Pleanala earlier this year.

However, permission has been granted this week which will see the former mother and baby home demolished after further assessments reportedly downgraded its historical value.

It’s expected that plans will progress further in the New Year.

Local Cllr Paul Canning has been explaining how the change in decision came about: