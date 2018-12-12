Movement on three school campus may progress bridge upgrade

Councillors in Inishowen have been told that movement on the three school campus in the town might provide the impetus for progress on the Mill Bridge, which is in need of improvements.

Members also discussed the need for improvements on the bridge at Westbrook, but were told that ministerial approval would be needed for projects to go to design stage.

The Mill Bridge was raised by Cllr Rena Donaghey – She says the three school campus would generate more traffic, and that will make the need for an upgrade even more acute: