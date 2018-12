The deal keeping the government afloat has been extended by a year with an election to be held early in 2020.

In the last few minutes in the Dáil Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin confirmed he’s reached a deal with Leo Varadkar.

Fianna Fáil will continue to support the current government for another budget and through 2019.

Micheál Martin said it’s the right decision to provide certainty while Brexit is worked out………