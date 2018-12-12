Donegal Airport gets major funding boost

Over €650,000 in funding has been allocated for the development of Donegal Airport at Carrickfinn.

The allocation is part of a national investment of €42 million under the National Development Plan for the Regional Airports Programme.

This latest tranche of funding follows a previous boost of €326,000 sanctioned earlier this year to cover costs associated with safety and security.

In announcing the funding, Minister Joe McHugh says financial backing like this is an investment in the staff that run the airport and those who make up of the facility.

The Airport’s Operations manager Eilis Docherty says this allows important maintenance and improvement work to continue…………