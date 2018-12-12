Cricket: Irish Senior Cup and National Cup First Round Draws

By
News Highland
-

Cricket Ireland has conducted the First Round draws for the 2019 Irish Senior Cup and 2019 National Cup.

Irish Senior Cup – First Round Draw

The Irish Senior Cup is the premier All-Ireland club cricket competition, featuring the leading club sides from across the four main Provincial Unions.

The competition is currently played on a 50-over knock-out format, and played between 28 teams.

The first round of matches takes place on Saturday 25 May 2019.

First Round Draw

  • Instonians v Cork County
  • The Hills v Ballyspallen
  • Phoenix v Eglinton
  • Malahide v Muckamore
  • Coleraine v CSNI
  • Carrickfergus v YMCA
  • CIYMS v North County
  • Glendermott v Rush
  • North Down v Donemana
  • Bready v Lisburn
  • Pembroke v Brigade

Byes:  Strabane, Clontarf, Leinster, Merrion and Waringstown

Match Dates

  • Round 1 – Saturday 25 May 2019 (replays Sunday 2 June)
  • Round 2 – Sunday 16 June 2019 (replays Sunday 30 June)
  • Quarter-Finals – Sunday 14 July 2019 (replays Sunday 21 July)
  • Semi-Finals – Sunday 4 August 2019 (replays Sunday 11 August)
  • Final – Saturday 31 August 2019

National Cup – First Round Draw

The National Cup is an All-Ireland Club cricket competition, played between the next tier of club sides who did not qualify for the Irish Senior Cup.

The competition is currently played on a 40-over knock-out format, between 30 teams across all five Provincial Unions.

The first round of matches takes place on Saturday 25 May 2019.

First Round Draw

  • Killyclooney v Ballyhaunis (a)
  • Co Sligo v Ardmore
  • Limerick v Ballaghaderreen
  • North Kildare v Newbuildings
  • Co Galway v Terenure
  • Midleton v Knockharley
  • Balbriggan v Co Kerry
  • Railway Union v Cork Harlequins
  • Cregagh v Laois
  • Longford v Downpatrick
  • Drummond v Laurelvale
  • Derriaghy v DLR County (a)
  • Ballymena v Bonds Glen
  • The Nedd v Templepatrick

Byes: Fox Lodge and St Johnston

Match Dates

  • Round 1 – Saturday 25 May 2019 (replays Sunday 2 June)
  • Round 2 – Sunday 16 June 2019 (replays Sunday 30 June)
  • Quarter-Finals – Sunday 14 July 2019 (replays Sunday 21 July)
  • Semi-Finals – Sunday 4 August 2019 (replays Sunday 11 August)
  • Final – Sunday 1 September 2019

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR