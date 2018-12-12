Cricket: Irish Senior Cup and National Cup First Round Draws

Cricket Ireland has conducted the First Round draws for the 2019 Irish Senior Cup and 2019 National Cup.
Irish Senior Cup – First Round Draw
The Irish Senior Cup is the premier All-Ireland club cricket competition, featuring the leading club sides from across the four main Provincial Unions.
The competition is currently played on a 50-over knock-out format, and played between 28 teams.
The first round of matches takes place on Saturday 25 May 2019.
First Round Draw
- Instonians v Cork County
- The Hills v Ballyspallen
- Phoenix v Eglinton
- Malahide v Muckamore
- Coleraine v CSNI
- Carrickfergus v YMCA
- CIYMS v North County
- Glendermott v Rush
- North Down v Donemana
- Bready v Lisburn
- Pembroke v Brigade
Byes: Strabane, Clontarf, Leinster, Merrion and Waringstown
Match Dates
- Round 1 – Saturday 25 May 2019 (replays Sunday 2 June)
- Round 2 – Sunday 16 June 2019 (replays Sunday 30 June)
- Quarter-Finals – Sunday 14 July 2019 (replays Sunday 21 July)
- Semi-Finals – Sunday 4 August 2019 (replays Sunday 11 August)
- Final – Saturday 31 August 2019
National Cup – First Round Draw
The National Cup is an All-Ireland Club cricket competition, played between the next tier of club sides who did not qualify for the Irish Senior Cup.
The competition is currently played on a 40-over knock-out format, between 30 teams across all five Provincial Unions.
The first round of matches takes place on Saturday 25 May 2019.
First Round Draw
- Killyclooney v Ballyhaunis (a)
- Co Sligo v Ardmore
- Limerick v Ballaghaderreen
- North Kildare v Newbuildings
- Co Galway v Terenure
- Midleton v Knockharley
- Balbriggan v Co Kerry
- Railway Union v Cork Harlequins
- Cregagh v Laois
- Longford v Downpatrick
- Drummond v Laurelvale
- Derriaghy v DLR County (a)
- Ballymena v Bonds Glen
- The Nedd v Templepatrick
Byes: Fox Lodge and St Johnston
Match Dates
- Round 1 – Saturday 25 May 2019 (replays Sunday 2 June)
- Round 2 – Sunday 16 June 2019 (replays Sunday 30 June)
- Quarter-Finals – Sunday 14 July 2019 (replays Sunday 21 July)
- Semi-Finals – Sunday 4 August 2019 (replays Sunday 11 August)
- Final – Sunday 1 September 2019