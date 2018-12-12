Cricket: Irish Senior Cup and National Cup First Round Draws

Cricket Ireland has conducted the First Round draws for the 2019 Irish Senior Cup and 2019 National Cup.

Irish Senior Cup – First Round Draw

The Irish Senior Cup is the premier All-Ireland club cricket competition, featuring the leading club sides from across the four main Provincial Unions.

The competition is currently played on a 50-over knock-out format, and played between 28 teams.

The first round of matches takes place on Saturday 25 May 2019.

First Round Draw

Instonians v Cork County

The Hills v Ballyspallen

Phoenix v Eglinton

Malahide v Muckamore

Coleraine v CSNI

v CSNI Carrickfergus v YMCA

CIYMS v North County

Glendermott v Rush

v Rush North Down v Donemana

Bready v Lisburn

v Lisburn Pembroke v Brigade

Byes: Strabane, Clontarf, Leinster, Merrion and Waringstown

Match Dates

Round 1 – Saturday 25 May 2019 (replays Sunday 2 June)

Round 2 – Sunday 16 June 2019 (replays Sunday 30 June)

Quarter-Finals – Sunday 14 July 2019 (replays Sunday 21 July)

Semi-Finals – Sunday 4 August 2019 (replays Sunday 11 August)

Final – Saturday 31 August 2019

National Cup – First Round Draw

The National Cup is an All-Ireland Club cricket competition, played between the next tier of club sides who did not qualify for the Irish Senior Cup.

The competition is currently played on a 40-over knock-out format, between 30 teams across all five Provincial Unions.

The first round of matches takes place on Saturday 25 May 2019.

First Round Draw

Killyclooney v Ballyhaunis (a)

v Ballyhaunis (a) Co Sligo v Ardmore

Limerick v Ballaghaderreen

North Kildare v Newbuildings

Co Galway v Terenure

Midleton v Knockharley

Balbriggan v Co Kerry

Railway Union v Cork Harlequins

Cregagh v Laois

Longford v Downpatrick

Drummond v Laurelvale

v Laurelvale Derriaghy v DLR County (a)

Ballymena v Bonds Glen

The Nedd v Templepatrick

Byes: Fox Lodge and St Johnston

Match Dates