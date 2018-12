It’s emerged that up to 40% of houses offered to people in the Inishowen Municipal District are turned down.

Officials told members that there are some genuine reasons for refusal, but in some cases, it’s because people don’t want to move to a different area.

Two refusals mean people are removed from the housing list for a year.

Cllr Martin Mc Dermott says a national debate is needed on this issue.

He believes it is part of an agenda to get people out of rural areas and into towns: