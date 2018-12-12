129 amusement arcade jobs at risk in Inishowen – IATA

Councillors in Inishowen have been told that 129 jobs could be at risk on the peninsula because of a crackdown on gaming machines.

At present, Revenue officials are seizing machines, with the Irish Amusement Trade Association claiming that 80% of the seizures are taking place in Donegal.

A meeting of Inishowen Municipal District this week was told that there are five amusement arcades on the peninsula affiliated to IATA, the Irish Amusement Trades Association, one of them in Muff, two in Bridgend and two in Buncrana.

Donal Carey, one of the three persaon deputation which attended the meeting, said it is primarily a cross border trade, with Bundoran and Letterkenny the only other areas of the county where such businesses operate.

He said new national legislation is being drafted, but at present, much of the power to licence and regulate arcades is vested with local authorities at municipal district level. Traditionally, in Bundoran, he said, the then town council supported arcades, while in Buncrana, there was traditionally opposition to the industry.

However, councillors were told that now, they have the power to adopt gaming in Inishowen, and in doing so, potentially save almost 130 jobs.

Councillors are expected to discuss the issue in the new year.