Urgent update sought regarding reopening of Buncrana Leisure Centre

An urgent update is to be sought later regarding the reopening of Buncrana Leisure Centre.

The amenity has been closed since 2016, despite Government funding being earmarked for refurbishment works.

In its most recent response, Donegal County Council said that it was actively engaging with Buncrana Leisure Centre Community Company to progress plans for the provision of an enhanced leisure centre.

Councillor Jack Murray is hoping for a more advanced update at today’s sitting of the Inishowen Municipal District: