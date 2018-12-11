Two men arrested following Newtowncunningham break in

Homeowners in Donegal are being warned to ensure their home is adequately secured following a break in in the Newtowncunningham area yesterday.

Its reported that two men broke into a house between Newtowncunningham and Killea yesterday afternoon between 3:30pm and 4pm.

It’s understood that the pair were disturbed upon the return of the homeowners.

One of the men was arrested at the scene while the other was later apprehended by Gardai following a chase on foot through a local wooded area.

Local Councillor Paul Canning has been praising the swift response of the Gardai: