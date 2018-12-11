New system for fining speeding motorists presented to Cabinet today

A new system for fining motorists caught speeding will be presented to Cabinet today.

It would see people charged a higher amount the more they’re over the limit.

So someone caught 10 kilometres an hour over will get 2 penalty points and an 80 euro fine.

But a driver 30 kilometres over would get 6 points on their licence and a 200 euro fine.

According to the Irish Times, Transport Minister Shane Ross will also propose an 80 euro fine and automatic penalty points for any driver who doesn’t have their licence to hand if they’re pulled over by Gardai.