Legacy of Bloody Sunday considered in BBC Radio 4 documentary

The legacy of Bloody Sunday will be considered on a BBC Radio 4 documentary to be broadcast tonight.

Entitled “Drawing A Line Under the Troubles”, the documentary will hear a former member of the parachute regiment say he refused to answer any questions when he was recently interviewed by the PSNI.

The soldier was arrested by PSNI officers as part of their investigation into the deaths of 13 people after soldiers opened fire on civil rights marchers in Derry on January 30th 1972. A 14th person died later.

The former paratrooper, who was questioned at a police station in England, insists the three people he fired on that day were all armed, despite the findings of the Saville Inquiry.

The Public Prosecution Service is currently considering a file from the PSNI and is expected to decide if former soldiers will be prosecuted for the killings on Bloody Sunday.

Meanwhile, Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson is challenged about his previous support for an amnesty for soldiers, but he does say “No one would really want to see service personnel, who’ve served their country, being dragged through the courts.”

When asked if soldiers should escape prosecution he said “we need to find a way to bring closure to events of the past.”