Jim McGuinness officially unveiled as Charlotte Independence Head Coach

Jim McGuinness has been officially unveiled as Head Coach of United Soccer League side Charlotte Independence at a press conference in North Carolina.
McGuinness takes over as Head Coach having spent time with Glasgow Celtic in Scotland and Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan.
The former All-Ireland winning manager spoke at the press conference earlier about his intentions at the club…
