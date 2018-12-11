Jim McGuinness officially unveiled as Charlotte Independence Head Coach

By
News Highland
-
Photo: @CLTIndependence

Jim McGuinness has been officially unveiled as Head Coach of United Soccer League side Charlotte Independence at a press conference in North Carolina.

McGuinness takes over as Head Coach having spent time with Glasgow Celtic in Scotland and Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan.

The former All-Ireland winning manager spoke at the press conference earlier about his intentions at the club…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR