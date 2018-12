A warning over a rental scam has prompted Gardai to remind the public, members will never ask for personal or banking information through an email or over the phone.

It’s after a scam came to light involving a fake member of the force.

Some people have been receiving unsolicited emails claiming to be from Inspector Andrew Cullen of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, in a bid to get them to hand over deposits on properties.

Detective Superintendent Gerard Walsh says no such officer exists: