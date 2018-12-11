DCC launch public consultation on draft Waste Reception Plan

Donegal County Council has begun a public consultation on a draft Waste Reception Plan, which will govern how waste from ships is dealt with at piers and harbours.

The council says there are 102 piers and harbours under its control, with a number of others under

private ownership.

The plan is part of an EU Directive and is intended to ensure ship-generated waste and cargo residues are disposed of on shore in a way that reduces the discharge of waste into the sea.

Cathal Sweeney is Marine Engineer with Donegal County Council: