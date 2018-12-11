Brexit Withdrawl Deal cannot be renegotiated – Coveney

The European Commission President says there is “no room whatsoever” for any renegotiation of the Brexit deal.

Jean Claude Juncker insists the withdrawal agreement on the table is the “best and only possible deal”.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s begun a tour of Europe to try and convince leaders to give some ground on the backstop.

It’s after she delayed a crucial House of Commons vote due to the risk of a heavy defeat by MPs.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney says the EU could provide some clarity on the deal – but that it would have to be in Ireland’s best interests……………