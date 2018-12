BJ Banda has been named as the Watson Menswear USL Player of the Month for November 2018.

Banda and Letterkenny Rovers are riding high at the summit of the Four Lanterns Ulster

Senior League thanks to eight straight League wins.

The Letterkenny frontman has scored six League goals as Rovers have a six-point lead at the top.

Although Cockhill and Bonagee are behind Rovers on games played, the Cathedral Town

men’s perfect start to the campaign has them as the side to catch.