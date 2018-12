Martin Harley had his 82nd winner of 2018 last night at Wolverhampton.

Harley rode the John Ryan trained, 4/11 favourite, Aircraft Carrier to victory ahead of second placed 5/1 shot Wester Duke.

Harley was held up at the rear initially but moved to the outside and took the lead four furlongs out before being clear one furlong out with no threat from Wester Duke at the finish.