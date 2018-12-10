Parish Priest expresses disappointment as Irish Water proceeds with Gortlee works

A Parish Priest in Letterkenny says he is disappointed that a request on Irish Water to consider postponing planned works in the Gortlee area has not been adhered to.

Fr Brian Quinn last month, called on the utility to temporarily halt the works for fear traffic disruption would cause untold chaos in and around the festive period for Parishioners attending the Church.

Fr Quinn says he understood that an agreement was reached with the utility that indeed works would not commence again until January however, traffic signalling has recommenced this morning.

He says, hundreds of adults and children are due to arrive at the Church shortly in preparation for a Carol Service and they have been curtailed as a result of the ongoing works: