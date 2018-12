The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council says the Three network is down again in the wider Falcarragh area, and he’s calling for action to rectify the issue.

Cllr Seamus O’Domhnaill says the network has issues on a regular basis and he wants a meeting with management to discuss the problems and what can be done to resolve them.

Cllr O’Domhnaill also wants customers to be proactive……..