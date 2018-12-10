Meenaleck/ Ranafast Road to be reinstated to agreed standard

Irish Water, Donegal County Council and the contractor appointed to carry out works on the Meenaleck to Ranafast Road have reached an agreement with a West Donegal Councillor to reinstate the road to an agreed standard.

Its after Councillor Micheal Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig blocked the road for two days last week to prevent the utility from continuing works in the area as he claimed the road would not be reinstated in the way the community wished.

In a breakthrough today, Councillor Mac Giolla Easbuig says he is confident all parties will deliver on their word: