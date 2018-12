The first of the Round 1 fixtures in the 2019 Dr. McKenna Cup will be played this weekend.

Fermanagh will host Ulster University in the first game of the competition on Saturday at Derrygonnelly with throw-in at 1pm.

At 1pm on Sunday, it’s Armagh at home against St. Mary’s at Crossmaglen.

The meeting of Derry and Tyrone has had a change of venue.

Originally slated for Owenbeg this Sunday, the game has been pushed back to Thursday week at Celtic Park. That one will get underway at 8pm.