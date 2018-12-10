Local residents opposing extension of McGettigan’s Hotel, Letterkenny

A group of residents in the Ard O’Donnell area of Letterkenny have signed a petition, opposing plans to extend Gallagher’s Hotel on Upper Main Street.

Plans to extend the hotel to accomodate an additional 61 rooms and a spa are currently being sought.

The main issues with local residents is the increase of traffic along the Spears Lane which they fear will be compounded by the proposed extension of the hotel and the shortage of parking.

Representing the local community, Ard O’Donnell residents, Laura Crawford and Vivienne Gallagher were speaking on the Nine til Noon Show:

Meanwhile, Councillor Micheal Naughton, Spokesperson for the McGettigan’s Group says they are actively working to address the parking issue in the area: