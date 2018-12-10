Jim McGuinness excited about new phase of the coaching process

Jim McGuinness is excited about taking his first head coaching role in professional football.

The Glenties native who lead Donegal to All Ireland success six years ago, signed a three-year deal last week with second-tier Charlotte Independence of the United Soccer League.

Since leaving Donegal, Jim has been involved with Glasgow Celtic in Scotland and Beijing Guoan in the Chinese Super League.

He will head to the states on Tuesday to meet players and staff to begin his tenure.

Enda Coll attended the Charlotte press conference this morning for Highland Sport where Jim spoke about taking the job in North Carolina, his family, the new GAA rules and Donegal GAA going forward.

First though, Jim explained how the move to America came about came about…