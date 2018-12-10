Government accused of manipulating overcrowding data at LUH

A Donegal Deputy has accused the Government of manipulating overcrowding data at Letterkenny University Hospital.

In a Dail question the Health Minister claimed that as of the end of October last, the number of patients on trolleys at the hospital’s Emergency Department was 2,570, an increase of over 28% from the year previous.

However, Deputy Pearse Doherty says those figures are grossly understated and says in figures compiled by the INMO the number of patients waiting on trolleys at Letterkenny University Hospital from January to October was 4,251.