€500,000 in extra funding announced for WDC

€500,000 in extra funding has been announced today for the Western Development Commission.

The funding will support the Atlantic Economic Corridor initiative and maximise the use of the Western Investment Fund which provides financing for micro-enterprises and SMEs in the Western region.

In announcing the funding, Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development, Seán Canney says; the aim of the project is to connect the economic clusters and catchment areas of the region from Donegal to Kerry, to attract investment, support job creation and improve the quality of life of the people who live there.